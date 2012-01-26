ROME Jan 26 The deputy chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has resigned, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Caltagirone, a Rome-based businessman and one of Monte Paschi's core shareholders, has been progressively cutting his stake in Italy's third-largest bank from 4.3 percent at the time of the last capital increase.

He is currently believed to hold a stake of around 2.3-2.3 percent.

