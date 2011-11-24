* Foundation has raised debt to back MPS cap hikes

* Sale to help key shareholder pay down debt, keep control

* Monte Paschi seeks to avoid another cap hike

* Shares in Monte Paschi, Mediobanca up 2 pct, in line with sector (Adds details, background)

ROME/MILAN, Nov 24 The key shareholder of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA has started to sell off its 1.9 percent stake in Italy's biggest investment bank Mediobanca, a foundation source said on Thursday.

Monte Paschi and other European banks have been asked to strengthen their balance sheets to better withstand possible losses amid sovereign debt woes and an economic downturn.

Analysts say the foundation is seeking to pay down debts it raised to shore up the bank's capital over the years, as well as ensuring it can keep its 50 percent stake in the bank in case another capital increase was needed.

Monte Paschi, Italy's No. 3 retail bank, has said it would do "everything possible" to avoid tapping shareholders again, after completing a 2.15 billion euros ($2.87 billion) capital increase earlier this year.

The bank faces a shortfall of 3.1 billion euros to meet European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements -- almost equal to its market capitalisation.

"If BMPS gets a lower number from the EBA then maybe they can meet the requirement via other measures," a Milan-based analyst said, asking not to be named. Another analyst confirmed the view.

Montepaschi said it would reduce its capital shortfall if it was allowed to count almost all of 1.3 billion euros of convertible notes, known as Fresh, as core capital.

It also said this month it would delay repayments of the so-called Tremonti government-sponsored bonds it used to shore up its capital in 2009.

Its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.5 percent at the end of September, including some 300 million euros of notes to be converted into equity by the end of the year.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 50 percent stake in the bank, sold its 0.34 percent stake in bank Intesa Sanpaolo to the Cariplo Foundation earlier this year.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca gained around 2 percent at 1142 GMT, in line with the European banking index . ($1=0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, additional reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Nigel Tutt)