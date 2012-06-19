MILAN, June 19 Standard & Poor's put Italy's No.
3 bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on credit watch with
negative implications on Monday, citing deteriorating asset
quality, weakened earnings and capital needs.
"MPS' asset quality has deteriorated more than that of its
domestic peers during the recent economic downturn," the U.S.
rating agency said in a statement late on Monday.
Italian banks are not in a situation similar to Spain's
banks because they have less exposure to the real estate market
and enjoy a relatively high level of household savings,
Standard & Poor's primary credit analyst Renato Panichi told
Reuters last week.
However, sovereign debt pressure is weighing on Italian
banks as well as the risk of higher non-performing loans because
of the recession.
S&P said Monte dei Paschi had a higher stock of
non-performing assets and higher coverage than the
average for Italian banks at the start of the downturn.
"However, bad debts have continued to accumulate at
a rate slightly higher then the Italian average, reaching what
we see as a very high 16.2 percent of gross loans at end of
March 2012.
S&P said MPS has managed to reduce its capital shortage due
by the end of June but still needs about 1.5 billion euros,
based on its first-quarter results.
The bank has to plug a capital shortfall of 3.2 billion
euros, according to the European Banking Authority's stress
tests.
The U.S. agency said it would review its 'BBB/A-2' rating
within the next three months after assessing MPS' plans to
address its weaknesses.
The bank, which posted a 4.7 billion euros net loss in 2011,
postponed the presentation of its 2012-2015 business plan to
June 26 after the elections in Greece.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by David Cowell)