MILAN May 24 Chinese companies China Everbright and Beijing Baofeng Technology are set to buy a 60 percent stake in Italy-owned media rights group MP & Silva, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal values MP & Silva at just over $1 billion, the source said.
