* Deal should help German company grow outside Europe
* Transaction helps E.ON boost stake in MPX to 36 pct
* Batista lost about $20 bln of his fortune last year
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO, March 28 Eike Batista, who lost the
title of Brazil's richest man as his fortune shrank by
two-thirds in the past year, agreed to sell a stake in power
company MPX Energia SA to Germany's E.ON SE
for about 2.1 billion reais ($1 billion).
Batista will surrender 24.5 percent of MPX, almost half his
stake, under terms the Brazilian company laid out in a security
filing Thursday. E.ON, which is seeking opportunities outside
the mature European energy market, will triple its stake in MPX,
which generates electricity from coal and natural gas.
E.ON's investment will provide a quarter of a 1.2 billion
real ($596 million) capital increase planned for later this year
through a public sale of stock. It will pay Batista 10 to 11
reais per share of MPX. When complete, E.ON will own a little
more than 36 percent of MPX. It bought 11.5 percent of MPX in
January 2012 and raised it to 11.7 percent later.
"We believe that E.ON's experience in building and executing
power plants and similar infrastructure will help us materialize
our vision of becoming one of Brazil's largest energy companies
in coming years," MPX Chief Executive Eduardo Karrer told
investors in a conference call to discuss the deal.
The deal is expected to be the first of several for Batista
and the oil, mining, energy, port and shipbuilding companies
controlled by his Rio de Janeiro-based Grupo EBX. Investors have
voiced concern that his stable of start-up companies were behind
schedule, running out of finance and failing to deliver promised
returns.
The companies' stock prices dropped an average of 70 percent
over the last year, shaving nearly $20 billion off Batista's
fortune. Up until Thursday's announcement, Batista owned 54
percent of MPX.
"We see with good eyes the decentralization of control and
decision-making processes" at MPX, said Lilyanna Yang, a senior
energy analyst with UBS Securities in New York.
To help EBX downsize, Batista turned earlier this month to
BTG Pactual Group, Brazil's largest independent
investment bank. The bank and its founder and CEO André Esteves
are spearheading efforts to streamline Batista's businesses and
raise new money for his capital-intensive projects.
Proceeds from MPX's share sale will go to finance power
plant investments and not be used to pay debt, Karrer added.
State development lender BNDES, which owns about 10.3
percent of MPX, said in a statement that is considering taking
part in the plan.
BRAZIL RISKS
Some analysts questioned the wisdom of E.ON's purchase.
Brazil's electricity industry is going through one of its most
traumatic periods since a brush with power rationing in 2001.
Government moves to cut and control power prices have saddled
many generators with losses after the government granted early
renewal of expiring hydrodam rights in exchange for price cuts.
Shares of MPX gave up early gains in São Paulo on Thursday
to end 2.7 percent lower at 9.50 reais, close to a 17-month low.
The stock is down more than 15 percent this year.
E.ON rose 1.3 percent to 13.62 euros on the Frankfurt-based
Xetra exchange, its first gain in four days.
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, the state-led
utility known as Eletrobras, lost a net 10.9 billion reais in
the fourth-quarter. Research group Economatica pegged that as
Brazil's largest-ever corporate quarterly loss.
The government is also moving to change rules in the power
market after a lack of rain left hydro reservoirs dry, forcing
the use of more expensive thermal power.
"The stake in MPX is cheap, and Brazil has good long-term
prospects, but the market here is full of surprises," said
Edmilson Moutinho dos Santos, an energy policy researcher at the
University of Sao Paulo's Eletrotechnical Institute.
"E.ON is taking a risk because this is a very complicated
market, one where even President Dilma Rousseff is not willing
to stick to the electricity system rules she drafted herself
when she was energy minister," he said.
While E.ON seeks to double contributions from non-European
markets to company profit, it has no intention of taking a
majority stake in MPX, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck
said in an interview on Thursday.
"In the second half of the decade, we want to generate more
than 25 percent of our net income in markets outside of Europe.
That would be roughly twice as much compared to now," Schenck
said.
BECOMING OPERATIONAL
MPX, though, is less risky than it once was, Dos Santos
said. His long-term confidence in Batista's companies is such
that he has recently invested his own money in OGX Petróleo e
Gas Participações SA, the EBX oil company that
develops natural gas in partnership with MPX.
One reason for optimism, he said, is that MPX's first power
plants have started operating after long delays.
Some of them will ramp up to commercial output levels in the
next few weeks, JPMorgan Securities analyst Gabriel Sala said in
a report. That will make the company's portfolio much more
attractive than development projects, he said.
Fresh capital is seen as key to helping MPX finance about
600 million reais of generation plant investment that will
transform it from a start-up to a fully-operating power company.
UBS's Yang said the deal, however, should address concerns
that MPX would be unable to refinance about 925 million reais in
short-term debt that was raised to finance the building of power
plants.
Some of the funds propping up the company's capital
structure will help MPX participate in a round of energy
auctions that may take place between July and August, executives
on the call said.
Other efforts to kick start Batista's troubled empire,
including widespread changes in management, have failed to
regain investor confidence.
"Even though we acknowledge the attractiveness of the
Brazilian power generation market and we consider positive the
fact that E.ON was able to retain its local partner on board,
from our point of view the risks for E.ON increased remarkably,
especially since Eike Batista is not a guarantee for economic
success anymore," said Marc Nettelbeck, an analyst at DZ Bank in
Frankfurt.
Karrer will continue as the company's CEO, officials said on
the conference call.
"An accord has been reached between Eike and E.ON to name
the board," Karrer said. "We are going to extend many of the
things that we had in mind with this deal. ... What we will
focus is on a better execution."