SAO PAULO, July 31 The board of directors of MPX Energia, an energy company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, approved a plan to split the company's local common shares and global depositary receipts, according to a securities filing disclosed on Tuesday.

Under terms of the stock split, each common share will be split in three, the filing said. Holders of GDRs, as the receipts are known, will own the equivalent of a common share, it said.

The move, approved by the board July 25, requires shareholder approval.