Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
Dec 18 MQ Holding AB:
* Says strengthens earnings and financial position in Q1
* Says net sales amounted to SEK 357 million (372), down 4.0 percent
* Operating profit amounted to SEK 39 million (35). (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.