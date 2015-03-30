LONDON, March 30 Kingfisher, Europe's
largest home improvement retailer, said on Monday its proposed
275 million euro ($298 million) purchase of smaller French rival
Mr Bricolage had collapsed.
Doubt had been cast on the deal last week after the majority
of the Mr Bricolage board and its largest shareholder,
franchisee group ANPF, expressed reservations.
Last July Kingfisher entered into a "binding agreement" with
the principal shareholders of Mr Bricolage to acquire their
shareholdings subject to satisfactory anti-trust clearance.
The agreement made provision that it would lapse if the
anti-trust clearance was not obtained by 31 March 2015 although
an extension could be agreed by all parties.
On Friday, the ANPF, which holds 41.9 percent of Mr
Bricolage's equity refused any extension.
"Consequently the transaction will not proceed. Kingfisher
is considering all of its options," it said.
Mr Bricolage could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.9230 euros)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)