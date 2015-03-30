(Adds Mr Bricolage reaction, shares resumption, Kingfisher
closing share price)
By James Davey and Dominique Vidalon
LONDON/PARIS, March 30 Kingfisher,
Europe's largest home-improvement retailer, has ditched its
planned purchase of French DIY chain Mr Bricolage, it
said on Monday, following concerns over the number of store
closures that would have been required to clear antitrust
hurdles.
Doubts had been raised regarding the deal last week after
the majority of the Mr Bricolage board and its largest
shareholder, franchisee group the Association Nationale des
Promoteurs de Faites Le Vous-Mene (ANPF), expressed
reservations.
The shareholders were unhappy with the proposed sale of 44
stores to win antitrust approval, which many felt could
destabilise the franchise network. Mr Bricolage has 797 stores
in France, most run by franchisees.
Mr Bricolage shares, which were suspended on March 23, will
resume trading on March 31 on the Paris bourse. They last closed
at 14.50 euros on March 20.
In a separate statement on Monday confirming the collapse of
the 275 million-euro ($298 million) deal, Mr Bricolage
expressed confidence it could thrive as a standalone business.
"Mr Bricolage has solid fundamentals enabling it to pursue
its growth in an independent manner," the statement said.
Kingfisher had struck a deal last July with the ANPF, which
holds 41.9 percent of Mr Bricolage, and the founding Tabur
family, which holds 26.2 percent, to buy their holdings for 15
euros per share.
But the agreement was subject to securing satisfactory
regulatory clearance and carried a provision that it would lapse
if antitrust clearance was not obtained by March 31 unless an
extension could be agreed by all parties.
Kingfisher said it was considering "all options" after the
ANPF refused to grant an extension to that deadline.
Shares in Kingfisher, closed 1.95 percent higher on Monday
at 364.8 pence, a fall of 14 percent over the last year.
Kingfisher had wanted Mr Bricolage to beef up its position
in France, the company's most profitable market, where it
already trades as Castorama and Brico Depot.
The collapse of the deal comes four months after Veronique
Laury succeeded Ian Cheshire as Kingfisher's chief executive.
Laury will present Kingfisher's 2014-15 results on Tuesday, with
the firm expected to post a 9 percent decline in pretax profit.
($1 = 0.9230 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Greg Mahlich)