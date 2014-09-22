Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sept 22 Mr Hamburger SA :
* Says following 960,000 zlotys increase in the company's capital, TKM Pakt Miernikowki, Papierniak, Sendobry sp. J, S.K.A., has its stake in company decreased to 49.75 pct from 54.72 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.