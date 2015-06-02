BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South Africa's fashion-value retailer Mr Price plans to open stores in Australia by the end of this year, the firm said on Tuesday.
"Our plans there will commence with Mr Price opening test stores this year in time for peak festive season trade," Mr Price's Chief Executive Officer Stuart Bird said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally, sending its shares plummeting by their most in eight years.