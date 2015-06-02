(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South Africa's
fashion-value retailer Mr Price plans to open stores in
Australia by year-end, the firm said on Tuesday, as sales growth
in its home market lags its international operations.
The clothing and homeware retailer also reported a 20.2
percent rise in headline earnings per share (EPS) to 919.7 cents
for the year ending March 28.
Headline earnings per share are the most important gauge in
South Africa which strip out certain once-off items.
Mr Price's sales outside South Africa, where consumers
grapple with high unemployment and rising electricity costs,
grew by 24.5 percent, but accounted for less than a tenth of the
group's total revenue.
In finding new markets for its stores, Mr Price had selected
Australia, said the Durban-based retailer's CEO Stuart Bird.
"Based on online testing and detailed desktop and
on-the-ground research, we believe that there is an opportunity
for a fashion-value retailer in Australia," he said in a
statement.
"Our plans there will commence with Mr Price opening test
stores this year in time for peak festive season trade."
The retailer declared a total dividend of 580 cents, 20.3
percent higher than in the previous year.
Shares in Mr Price had gained by 2 percent to 234.62 rand at
1350 GMT.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)