JOHANNESBURG May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.

Diluted headline earnings per share fell to 887.9 cents in the year to end-March, from 1,012.9 cents in the previous year.

"Consumer confidence remained low as a result of the poor state of the local economy and a lack of faith in the current political leadership's ability to set high standards of governance and deliver inclusive growth," the company, which also sells home ware and furniture, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Price maintained its full-year dividend at 667 cents per share. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)