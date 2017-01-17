JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 South Africa's Mr Price
reported lower third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as weak
economic growth and tough competition forced the no-frills
retailer to sell its clothing at lower prices.
* Total retail sales of 6.1 billion rand for the three
months to end-December, 0.5 percent lower than the corresponding
period in 2015.
* The difficult trading environment has extended into the
second half of the year, Mr Price said in a statement.
* Sales by the firm's apparel division down 1.9 percent and
4.1 lower when measured against comparable stores.
* Higher promotional markdowns were required, particularly
in the apparel division, Mr Price said.
* "Poor economic growth, low levels of consumer confidence
and higher selling prices driven by a weak and volatile exchange
rate has resulted in a very competitive retail environment, with
persisting high levels of price discounting and promotional
activity," the firm said.
* Other South African clothing retailers Woolworths Holdings
and Truworths International last week flagged
a drop in half-year profit.
* "Looking ahead, any improvement in economic growth and
consumer health is likely to be gradual," Mr Price said.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sunil Nair)