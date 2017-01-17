(Adds share price drop, analyst comment)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 South Africa's Mr Price
reported lower third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as weak
economic growth and tough competition forced the no-frills
retailer to sell its clothing at lower prices.
Clothing retailers in Africa's most advanced economy have in
recent weeks reported mostly disappointing sales and warned
profits will be lower as cash-strapped consumers spent
cautiously over the festive season.
Mr Price, which in November posted its first profit drop in
15 years, reported total retail sales of 6.1 billion rand ($452
million) for the three months to end-December, 0.5 percent lower
than the corresponding period in 2015.
"The difficult trading environment has extended into the
second half of the year," the retailer, which also sells
homeware and sporting goods, said in a statement.
Weak economic growth and low consumer confidence contributed
to strong competition between retailers, who in turn lowered
prices and sold goods on promotion, the firm said.
Other South African clothing retailers Woolworths Holdings
and Truworths International last week flagged
a drop in half-year profit.
Sales by the Mr Price's clothing division was down 1.9
percent and 4.1 percent lower when measured against comparable
stores.
"The weak sales performances reflect an apparel market that
is challenged by a combination of new competition, discounting
of excessive stock and a cautious consumer," said Kagiso Asset
Management associate portfolio manager Simon Anderssen.
Shares in Mr Price were down 3.8 percent to 157.60 rand by
0954 GMT, the worst performer on the JSE's benchmark Top-40
index, which had declined 0.5 percent.
The costs of most clothing retailers are growing quicker
than sales, said Anderssen.
"We expect this to result in low, and in some cases
negative, earnings growth when the companies report over the
coming months," he said.
($1 = 13.4780 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Stoddard)