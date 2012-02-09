HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish packaging board maker M-real fell to a loss in the fourth quarter due to weakening demand for pulp and paper.

M-real on Thursday reported an adjusted operating loss of 22 million euros ($29.2 mln), worse than the average loss forecast of 12.5 million euros in a Reuters poll. The company posted an adjusted operating profit of 37 million euros a year earlier.

It had already warned in December that its fourth-quarter results will likely be "clearly weaker" than in the third quarter due to low volumes and weaker prices. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)