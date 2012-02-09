HELSINKI Feb 9 Finnish packaging board
maker M-real fell to a loss in the fourth quarter due
to weakening demand for pulp and paper.
M-real on Thursday reported an adjusted operating loss of 22
million euros ($29.2 mln), worse than the average loss forecast
of 12.5 million euros in a Reuters poll. The company posted an
adjusted operating profit of 37 million euros a year earlier.
It had already warned in December that its fourth-quarter
results will likely be "clearly weaker" than in the third
quarter due to low volumes and weaker prices.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
