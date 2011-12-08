(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, DEC 8 - Finnish forest group M-real warned that its fourth quarter results will likely be "clearly weaker" than in the third quarter due to lower-than-expected delivery volumes and weaker prices.

The company previously expected fourth-quarter operating results, excluding one-off items, to be around the same level as the previous quarter.

The company announced in November that it will close a paper machine in Finland to boost profitability.