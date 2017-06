MUMBAI, Nov 29

Twelve months ended Sept 30

(Versus the year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 6.19 vs 3.54

Net Sales 97.35 vs 74.52

Results are standalone

NOTE: MRF Ltd is a tyre maker

The firm had an exceptional gain of about 4 billion rupees for for the full year related to a change in the method of depreciation on some assets, it said. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Harish Nambiar)