Aug 13 Mriya Agro Holding Public Ltd : * Says Andriy Buryak has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer * Says Mr. Buryak to remain member of board until next group extraordinary

shareholder meeting, on August 26 * sAYS to date, has missed about $9 million in interest payments and about $120 million in amortisation payments and principal repayments * Says is evaluating ability to make further payments of interest, amortisation

or principal under current circumstances * Says has provided corporate guarantees of about $200 million in debt

obligations with respect to certain affiliated entities