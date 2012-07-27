UPDATE 2-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension, falling U.S. stocks support
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Adds U.S. production outlook, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, July 27 Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will increase spot cargo purchases as it cuts down on import of crude oil from Iran, a top official at the state-owned refiner said on Friday.
"We are now increasing our spot cargo purchases to make up for shortfall in Iranian imports," Managing Director P.P. Upadhya told reporters.
Indian refiners cut imports from Iran by 18 percent in June from a year ago, in a third straight monthly decline.
Insurance and shipping difficulties caused by European Union sanctions on Tehran, which the West believes is using its nuclear programme to build a weapon but which Iran insists is peaceful, has hit Iranian oil exports. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NOUAKCHOTT, June 6 The West African country of Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday over allegations it "supports terrorists", the state news agency reported, and OPEC member Gabon also condemned the small Gulf Arab state.