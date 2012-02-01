SINGAPORE Feb 1 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) bought its first cargo of Libyan Mellitah condensate in a tender as it seeks to diversify oil sources to feed its growing refining capacity, traders said on Wednesday.

MRPL bought 650,000 barrels of the super light oil from European trader Totsa at a premium of $1 a barrel to dated Brent for March, they said. (Reporting by Asia Energy Desk, editing by Miral Fahmy)