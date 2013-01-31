NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought a cargo of high sulphur crude via a spot tender, its first since October last year, trade sources said.

The refiner bought 650,000 barrels of Oman crude from Shell to load in March at about $1.40 a barrel above dated Brent on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, they said.

MRPL last bought sour crude in October when it sought cargoes to replace Iran supplies that were hit by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)