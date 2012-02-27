(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Feb 27 India's Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has sold a March
loading high sulphur gasoil cargo at 25 percent higher premiums
than a cargo sold earlier this month, setting a
more-than-20-month high, industry sources said on Monday.
With spot demand from Yemen expected to increase in March,
premiums for high sulphur gasoil in the Middle East are
continuing to climb to new highs as supply remains thin, they
said.
MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over Mar. 28-30 to Vitol at a premium of about $2 a
barrel to Middle East quotes. This is about 25 percent higher
than the $1.60 premium achieved for a Mar. 20-22 loading cargo
sold to BB Energy earlier.
The Indian refiner is currently the only regular spot
supplier of high sulphur gasoil, though demand remains steady
from Middle Eastern and African countries including Yemen,
Egypt, Jordan and Sudan.
Vitol will likely send the cargo to Jordan Petroleum
refinery, as the trader was earlier awarded a spot tender to
supply 350,000 tonnes of gasoil over March and April, a middle
distillates trader said.
Political turmoil in Egypt has led to a rupture in gas
supplies used for electricity generation in Jordan, which has
been forced to seek diesel as an alternative.
Spot demand from Yemen, whose diesel consumption is about
260,000 tonnes a month, is also expected to increase from March
as its fuel donation pact with Saudi Arabia ends this month,
industry sources said.
The cash-strapped country will tender in the international
market to cover its monthly needs of 570,000 tonnes of refined
products from March through May, Oil Minister Hisham Sharaf
Abdalla has said.
Yemen's major oil pipeline carrying light, sweet Maarib
crude has been shut since November after consecutive blasts
during a year of chaos beginning with mass protests aimed at
ending the 33-year rule of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has
agreed to cede power under a deal brokered by Yemen's Gulf
neighbours.
