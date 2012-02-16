* Demand from Yemen, Egypt and Jordan robust

* Supply of high sulphur gasoil diminishing

* Premium about 14 pct higher than cargo sold for early March (Adds details)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold a high sulphur gasoil cargo at the highest premium in more than 20 months as demand for the product remains robust in the Middle East, traders said on Thursday.

Demand for high sulphur gasoil remains robust with countries such as Yemen, Egypt and Jordan buying large volumes, but supply for the product is diminishing as refineries shift production towards cleaner fuel like lower sulphur diesel.

Attacks on a gas pipeline running from Egypt to Israel has forced Egypt and its buyer Jordan to switch to gasoil for power generation in a bid to avoid a disruption in electricity supplies.

Yemen is reliant on fuel imports as its main refinery has been shut for almost two months as blasts ripped through it, halting the flow of crude.

It entered the spot market this week to seek 270,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for its March requirements and is expected to buy more in later months if its refinery remains shut.

With refineries in the Middle East competing to upgrade to facilities that convert the heavier high sulphur gas oil to more expensive and cleaner fuel, only a few produce higher sulphur grades containing 5,000 parts per million and 2,000 ppm sulphur gas oil.

KPC and Tasweeq produce 0.2 percent sulphur gas oil for export, including the spot market. India's MRPL, and Saudi Aramco's joint venture refineries in Jubail and Yanbu produce and export the 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil.

But spot exports from these refineries have been on a sporadic basis, with one to two cargoes of 40,000 tonnes each sold through tenders every month, traders said.

Supply has also diminished after state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) ceased exports of the 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to its term buyers this year.

The majority of the diesel output in the Middle East is still 500 ppm sulphur gas oil to cater to the domestic market. Some of the refineries are now even moving towards producing 10 ppm sulphur diesel.

This has pushed up premiums for high sulphur gasoil being sold from India and the Middle East, to year-high levels.

MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 20-22 to BB Energy at a premium of $1.60 to Middle East quotes, traders said.

This is about 14 percent higher than the $1.40 premium achieved by the refiner for an earlier cargo, also to be loaded in March.

Historical data on MRPL's trades are not available, but an industry source said the refiner had sold high sulphur gasoil cargoes at premiums of over $3 a barrel in 2008, when diesel prices were driven up by demand from the Beijing Olympics.