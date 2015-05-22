NEW DELHI May 22 State-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has drawn up plans to open over 100 retail outlets in the short term, the company said on Friday.

MRPL is a key Indian oil client of Iran. It also buys oil from the U.A.E., Saudi Aramco and Kuwait. The company, a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, operates a 300,000-barrels-per-day coastal refinery in India's southern Karnataka state.

"The deregulation of diesel pricing has opened up opportunities," the company said in a statement.