NEW DELHI, July 27 Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) does not plan to reduce the volume of oil imports from Iran but it is facing problems in receiving shipments because of insurance and shipping difficulties caused by European Union sanctions on Tehran, a top official said.

Earlier, Managing Director P.P. Upadhya told reporters MRPL is increasing spot cargo purchases to make up for shortfall in Iranian imports.

Indian refiners cut imports from Iran by 18 percent in June from a year ago, in a third straight monthly decline. (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Miral Fahmy)