NEW DELHI Aug 1 Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd said on Friday its head of finance
Vishnu Agrawal will take on the additional charge of managing
director.
Agrawal is the senior-most director of the company and has
held the top finance job at the refiner since April 2011. He was
given the additional charge after P.P. Upadhya's superannuation
on Thursday.
MRPL is a subsidiary of state-run explorer ONGC Ltd and
operates a 300,000-barrels-per-day coastal refinery in the
southern Indian state of Karnataka.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)