NEW DELHI Aug 1 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd said on Friday its head of finance Vishnu Agrawal will take on the additional charge of managing director.

Agrawal is the senior-most director of the company and has held the top finance job at the refiner since April 2011. He was given the additional charge after P.P. Upadhya's superannuation on Thursday.

MRPL is a subsidiary of state-run explorer ONGC Ltd and operates a 300,000-barrels-per-day coastal refinery in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

