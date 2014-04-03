* MRPL commissions 3 mln T/yr coker unit
* Plans to increase output of light distillate
* Aims to buy at least 10,000 bpd Iraqi oil
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 3 India's Mangalore Refinery
and Petrochemicals Ltd will change its crude mix and
production pattern in the year to March after commissioning of a
coker unit to boost its profitability, a top company executive
said on Thursday.
MRPL's current crude processing is tilted in favour of
costlier lighter grades and produces a significant volume of
fuel oil, which normally sells at a discount in global markets.
"I will have more flexibility in operations (with the
commissioning of the coker) to improve margins. I can go for
more of heavier grades and increase production of light
distillates," MRPL Managing Director P.P. Upadhya said.
MRPL, which runs a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in
southern Karnataka state, will boost output of premium products
like naphtha and gasoil, and cut fuel oil production in the
fiscal year that began on April 1.
"I can make it (fuel oil production) zero but depending on
margins and market dynamics I will tweak my product slate. If I
get better margins on fuel oil I will produce it otherwise I
will produce light distillates," Upadhya said.
MRPL is in talks to buy at least 10,000 bpd of Iraqi oil in
this fiscal year and plans to retain its imports from Iran at
80,000 bpd if sanctions against Tehran are not eased, he said.
The state-run refiner currently buys Iranian mix oil from
the OPEC member and after commissioning of the coker unit it
aims to lift heavier grades like Soroush and Nowruz, he added.
It aims to buy as much as 40,000 bpd of Latin American
grades in the fiscal year, its director for refinery operations
Vijay Joshi said in January.
In January MRPL became the first Indian refinery to buy
Argentina's Escalante grade for delivery in April-May.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)