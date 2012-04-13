NEW DELHI Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL.NS) has slightly advanced a planned hydrocracker shutdown to coincide with an emergency closure of two-thirds of its refinery due to water shortages, Managing Director U.K. Basu said on Friday.

The company had planned a shutdown of the 1.2 million tonnes a year hydrocracker from mid-April for 45 days for a revamp.

Basu said throughput of the 150,000 barrels per day refinery would be less in the current month due to the emergency shutdown compared with the previous month.

"In four days of water shortages our daily output would be down by 60 percent ... next month our throughput will be higher than the target," he said.

