NEW DELHI Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) plans to shut a 96,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit in September-October for 25 days, the company's refinery unit head said on Wednesday.

The oil refiner is also planning to shut its hydrocracker for 30 days in Sept-Oct for catalyst change, M. Venkatesh said.

MRPL, which hopes to earn higher profits in 2017-18, said it aims to expand refinery capacity to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd.

Separately, the company said net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose 42 percent to 19.4 billion rupees ($302.70 million).

($1 = 64.0900 rupees)

