Aug 9 Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit (loss) 4.06 VS (0.36) Total income 115.29 VS 159.65 NOTE: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is a unit of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd . It operates a 300,000-barrels-per-day coastal refinery in the southern state of Karnataka. Results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1PeFVOS (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)