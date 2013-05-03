BRIEF-EN3 appoints Jung Young Woo as CEO
* Says Moon Je Sung resigned from co-CEO, due to personal reason
JOHANNESBURG May 3 Mr Price Group Ltd : * Says expects basic earnings and headline earnings per share to increase by
between 23% and 28%.
* Says Moon Je Sung resigned from co-CEO, due to personal reason
NEW YORK, May 30 New York on Tuesday became the third and largest major U.S. city to guarantee a measure of scheduling smoothness to fast food workers, whose lives are often disrupted by last-minute changes based on their employers' manpower needs.