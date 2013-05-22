BRIEF-Daiei likely to log small operating profit for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei
* Daiei is likely to log a small operating profit for the year ending February 2018, up from a 7.09 billion yen loss in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
JOHANNESBURG May 22 Mr Price Group Ltd : * FY headline earnings per share (heps) of 635.5c, up 26.3% * Retail sales for the 52 weeks ended 30 March 2013 increased by 12.7% to R13.3
billion * FY revenue R 13.7 billion versus R12.12 billion * Short term there are some serious challenges facing consumers
* H1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 787,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO