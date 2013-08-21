BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement
JOHANNESBURG Aug 21 Mr Price Group Ltd : * Says in first 18 weeks of the financial year total sales growth was 14% * Says current credit environment in South Africa remains challenging * Says cash sales growth of 14.1% exceeded credit sales growth of 13.7%
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago