BRIEF-Woolworths Ltd responds to IMF Bentham's proposal to fund shareholder class action
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund shareholder class action against co
JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 MR Price Group Ltd : * Diluted heps up 22.0% * Interim dividend per share up 26.3% * Retail sales up 14.6% * Plans to open 43 stores in the second half of the year
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund shareholder class action against co
* Says preliminary net profit down 16.0 percent y/y at 3.7 billion yuan ($535.95 million)