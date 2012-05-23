* Diluted headline EPS at 464.5 cents vs 388.8 cents
* Sales at 11.7 bln rand vs 10.6 bln rand
* To enter Ghana by June
(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, MAY 23 - South Africa's third-largest listed
clothes retailer Mr Price Group Ltd booked an expected
19 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, as
above-inflation wage increases and decades-low interest rates
lift consumer spending.
Mr Price, which caters for lower-income shoppers in Africa's
top economy, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled
464.5 cents in the year to end-March, largely in line with an
average estimate of 463.3 cents in a poll of 12 analyst by
Thomson Reuters.
Consumer spending is gradually improving in South Africa
thanks to lower interest rates and strong wage hikes, although
the outlook remains uncertain due to high personal debt levels
and unemployment.
South Africa retail sales grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in
March, the latest official data showed, beating a 6.6 percent
growth economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Mr Price, which competes with larger rivals Truworths
and The Foschini Group, said sales increased
10 percent to 11.7 billion rand ($1.42 billion).
The company said tradings condition in Nigeria, where it
opened its first store in March this year, were positive. It
also plans to enter Ghana with a single store in June.
It said it would continue to look for new opportunities
outside of South Africa.
Mr Price which operates 962 stores, said it would add
another 70 stores in the 2013 fiscal year.
Shares in the $3 billion company, which are up nearly 30
percent so far this year, fell 3.06 percent to 98.91 rand as of
1308 GMT, lagging behind a 1.2 percent fall in JSE All-share
index.
($1 = 8.2387 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by David Dolan)