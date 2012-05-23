* Diluted headline EPS at 464.5 cents vs 388.8 cents

* Sales at 11.7 bln rand vs 10.6 bln rand

* To enter Ghana by June (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, MAY 23 - South Africa's third-largest listed clothes retailer Mr Price Group Ltd booked an expected 19 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, as above-inflation wage increases and decades-low interest rates lift consumer spending.

Mr Price, which caters for lower-income shoppers in Africa's top economy, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 464.5 cents in the year to end-March, largely in line with an average estimate of 463.3 cents in a poll of 12 analyst by Thomson Reuters.

Consumer spending is gradually improving in South Africa thanks to lower interest rates and strong wage hikes, although the outlook remains uncertain due to high personal debt levels and unemployment.

South Africa retail sales grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in March, the latest official data showed, beating a 6.6 percent growth economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Mr Price, which competes with larger rivals Truworths and The Foschini Group, said sales increased 10 percent to 11.7 billion rand ($1.42 billion).

The company said tradings condition in Nigeria, where it opened its first store in March this year, were positive. It also plans to enter Ghana with a single store in June.

It said it would continue to look for new opportunities outside of South Africa.

Mr Price which operates 962 stores, said it would add another 70 stores in the 2013 fiscal year.

Shares in the $3 billion company, which are up nearly 30 percent so far this year, fell 3.06 percent to 98.91 rand as of 1308 GMT, lagging behind a 1.2 percent fall in JSE All-share index. ($1 = 8.2387 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by David Dolan)