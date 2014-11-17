JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South African retailer Mr
Price reported a 23 percent jump in first-half earnings
on Monday, as its focus on budget-conscious shoppers and cash
sales helped it ride out weak retail and consumer credit
markets.
Mr Price, which sells clothing, household goods and sporting
equipment, has been on a push to boost its cash sales and
insulate itself from souring consumer debt.
African Bank Investments, a lender to low-income
South Africans, was toppled by bad debts in August, triggered in
part by exposure to furniture sold on credit by its Ellerine
unit.
Mr Price said in a statement that headline earnings per
share totalled 349 cents in the 26 weeks to September 27, from
283.6 cents a year earlier.
Cash sales increased by nearly 18 percent and now account
for 80 percent of its sales.
Mr Price's focus on budget-conscious shoppers has also
helped it ride out a weak economic outlook. Consumers in
Africa's most developed economy are under pressure from high
unemployment and rising food and fuel costs.
Shares of Mr Price finished flat at 244 rand. The stock is
the best performer on the benchmark Top-40 index this
year, up 50 percent.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)