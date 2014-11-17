JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South African retailer Mr Price reported a 23 percent jump in first-half earnings on Monday, as its focus on budget-conscious shoppers and cash sales helped it ride out weak retail and consumer credit markets.

Mr Price, which sells clothing, household goods and sporting equipment, has been on a push to boost its cash sales and insulate itself from souring consumer debt.

African Bank Investments, a lender to low-income South Africans, was toppled by bad debts in August, triggered in part by exposure to furniture sold on credit by its Ellerine unit.

Mr Price said in a statement that headline earnings per share totalled 349 cents in the 26 weeks to September 27, from 283.6 cents a year earlier.

Cash sales increased by nearly 18 percent and now account for 80 percent of its sales.

Mr Price's focus on budget-conscious shoppers has also helped it ride out a weak economic outlook. Consumers in Africa's most developed economy are under pressure from high unemployment and rising food and fuel costs.

Shares of Mr Price finished flat at 244 rand. The stock is the best performer on the benchmark Top-40 index this year, up 50 percent. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)