JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Shares in South African
retailer Mr Price Group tumbled nearly 18 percent on
Friday, their biggest one-day drop in more than 15 years, after
the company's third-quarter sales figures disappointed.
The discount fashion and homeware retailer said sales in the
three months through December, including the Christmas period,
rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier and comparable sales,
excluding new stores, increased 3.4 percent from a year ago.
That contrasted with much stronger sales growth reported by
industry rivals Truworths and The Foschini Group
this week, despite weak economic growth in South
Africa, sending their shares higher.
Consumers in Africa's most developed economy are under
pressure from high unemployment and rising food and fuel costs.
Mr Price said in a statement that the trading environment
"continued to be challenging".
Sales at retailers such as Truworths and Foschini have been
boosted by high levels of in-store credit while Mr Price sells
about 80 percent of its merchandise in cash.
"The market was disappointed with the numbers (from Mr
Price), the market had a higher expectation," head trader at
Cratos Capital Greg Davies said.
"Up until a few years ago, they were growing sales of up to
20 percent every quarter and now that they are unable to do so,
the market is disappointed," he said.
Mr Price shares closed 17.8 percent lower at 156.96 rand,
their biggest daily decline since November 2000 and their lowest
closing level in 19 months.
