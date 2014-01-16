JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 MR Price Group Ltd : * Says sales growth rates were fairly consistent in each of the three trading

months * Says Mr Price Group recorded total Q3 sales growth of 14.8 pct and comparable

sales growth of 10.5 pct * Says retail selling price inflation was 10.8 pct * Says apparel division Q3 sales growth of 17.2 pct with comparable store sales

growth of 12.3 pct