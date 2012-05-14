MOSCOW May 14 Russia's acting Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin on Monday proposed to merge grid firm MRSK
with state-controlled Federal Grid Company
(FSK), which operates the country's largest
electricity transmission grid network.
"Corporate structure and corporate decisions will be
discussed later," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news
agency, when speaking with journalists in Russia's city of Ufa.
MRSK, just over 50 percent controlled by the Russian
government, was planning a part privatisation by selling two or
three regional grids over the next three years. In December it
listed in London in order to boost its profile.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)