(Adds details, background, share price)

MOSCOW May 14 Russia's acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin proposed on Monday merging power grid firm MRSK with the Federal Grid Company (FSK) , operator of the country's largest electricity transmission grid network.

"Corporate structure and corporate decisions will be discussed later," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency in the city of Ufa. Sechin gave no details or indication on the timing for a merger.

MRSK and FSK shares were both 3.8 percent down by 1215 GMT, while the Moscow market's MICEX index was down by 2.2 percent.

"The merger decision represents a victory for short-term political considerations over the long-term health of the sector," Renaissance Capital said in a note on Monday.

In 2007-08, state-controlled power monopoly RAO UES was broken up into three main divisions: wholesale and regional generators, distribution grids and the Federal Grid FSK.

Many of the generators were sold by auction but the financial crisis of 2008 held back further privatisation and the state still controls 70 percent of the sector. Both MRSK and FSK are majority state-controlled.

In MRSK's statement last week regarding the government's decision to transfer the functions of the sole executive body to FSK, the company said that government expected that it "should help raise the overall efficiency of the electricity distribution sector in Russia." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)