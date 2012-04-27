MOSCOW, April 27 Russian grid firm MRSK
said full year net profit rose 14 percent
to 39 billion roubles ($1.33 billion) in 2011, driven by an
increase in electricity tariffs.
The company, a holding group for electricity grids covering
more than 2 million kilometres across Russia, also pledged to
increase its dividend from last year's 1.67 billion roubles.
"MRSK made good progress towards achieving a stable
financial position in 2011. Our results for the year, including
revenue, operating profit and net profit have demonstrated
strong operational and financial performance," Chief Executive
Nikolay Shvets said in a statement.
MRSK, just over 50 percent controlled by the Russian
government, is planning a part privatisation by selling two or
three regional grids over the next three years. In December it
acquired a London listing in order to boost its profile.
It is also offering management contracts to overseas
utilities in order to gain foreign expertise and investment.
MRSK revenue rose 13 percent to 634.6 billion roubles.