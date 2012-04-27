MOSCOW, April 27 Russian grid firm MRSK said full year net profit rose 14 percent to 39 billion roubles ($1.33 billion) in 2011, driven by an increase in electricity tariffs.

The company, a holding group for electricity grids covering more than 2 million kilometres across Russia, also pledged to increase its dividend from last year's 1.67 billion roubles.

"MRSK made good progress towards achieving a stable financial position in 2011. Our results for the year, including revenue, operating profit and net profit have demonstrated strong operational and financial performance," Chief Executive Nikolay Shvets said in a statement.

MRSK, just over 50 percent controlled by the Russian government, is planning a part privatisation by selling two or three regional grids over the next three years. In December it acquired a London listing in order to boost its profile.

It is also offering management contracts to overseas utilities in order to gain foreign expertise and investment.

MRSK revenue rose 13 percent to 634.6 billion roubles.