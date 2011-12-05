* MRSK to list 25pct of shares in London as GDRs

* Technical listing to boost liquidity, raise funds

* Wave of Russian companies have sought London listings

By John Bowker and Megan Davies

MOSCOW, Dec 5 Russian power grid company MRSK is scheduled to list its shares in London this week, a move it hopes will boost the liquidity of its stock and enable it to raise funds in the future, a company spokesperson said.

The technical listing, in which no money is raised, will see MRSK list 25 percent of its stock as global depositary receipts -- the maximum allowed -- on Thursday.

Russia owns a more than 50 percent controlling stake in MRSK, while state-controlled Gazprom has 10 percent.

MRSK was judged by analysts to be the power group worst affected by the government's u-turn on proposed household electricity tariff rises earlier this year. The company is a holding group for several local electricity distribution grids.

Its shares are down 47.5 percent this year, valuing it at around $4 billion, while Russia's RTS Electric Utilities Index is down 29 percent.

The company was expected to receive more share price support from its recent inclusion in the MSCI Russia Index , which is used by emerging market investors worldwide to track Russian shares.

MRSK chief executive Nikolay Shvets said in October the company was preparing to hold a technical London listing of up to 25 percent of its shares in December.

The move was aimed at getting greater investor exposure ahead of a possible privatisation after President Dmitry Medvedev said in March it might make sense to further privatise MRSK to boost efficiency in the power sector.

Rival state-controlled grid firm FSK completed the listing of its secondary shares in London at the end of March.

A wave of Russian companies have recently sought premium listings of their shares, with some large enough to seek inclusion in the FTSE-100 Index.

Mining companies Polymetal and Evraz recently started trading as premium companies. Russian potash miner Uralkali has also said it is considering a full stock market listing in London next year.

MRSK's Moscow-traded shares were up 1 percent at 2.85 roubles at 0840 GMT.