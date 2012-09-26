BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian state grid holding company MRSK said on Wednesday its first-half year net profit fell by 40 percent, year-on-year, to 15.6 billion roubles ($504.04 million) on the back of lower revenues.
Revenues declined 6 percent in the same period to stand at 302.7 billion roubles, MRSK said in a statement, hit by a cap on household electricity bills ahead of recent elections. Its operating costs were down 2.6 percent to 278.1 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.9502 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump met with Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to rejuvenate efforts to overhaul the U.S. healthcare and tax systems as investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign weigh on his administration.