SAO PAULO Jan 20 The value of project launches
at Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder by market value, MRV Engenharia SA
, more than doubled in the fourth quarter following a
push to sell off inventory in previous quarters.
Launches totaled 1.34 billion reais ($573.1 million) in the
fourth quarter, a 101 percent increase from the same period in
2012, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The total value of launches in 2013 was 3.52 billion reais,
up 2 percent from the previous year, while contracted sales rose
27 percent to 5.09 billion reais. Contracted sales, a measure of
firm home purchases, totaled 1.23 billion reais in the fourth
quarter, up about 1 percent from a year earlier.
In November, Chief Executive Officer Rubens Menin said the
company, which focuses on the low-income market, would increase
the pace of project launches as it sold off inventory. Most of
the third quarter's sales came from existing stock.
"We had been selling more than we were launching, and that
obviously has a limit," Chief Financial Officer Leonardo Corrêa
told Reuters on Monday.
While Brazil's economy is widely expected to grow sluggishly
this year, Corrêa said he is bullish on MRV's outlook because
some of its competitors, struggling with high sales
cancellations and project delays, have bowed out of the
low-income segment.
"The construction cycle is long, so until one decides to
come back, purchase land and restart the whole process, it is a
situation that is going to last for a relatively long time," he
said.
MRV is expected to release fourth-quarter and full 2013
earnings on March 27.