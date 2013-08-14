* MRV's 141 mln reais quarterly profit beats estimates
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 MRV Engenharia e
Participacoes SA, one of Brazil's biggest
homebuilders, reported better-than-expected second-quarter net
profit, although margins declined due to the booking of older,
less-profitable projects.
MRV, which focuses on low-income housing, booked a
second-quarter net profit of 141 million reais ($60.8 million),
according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
The company was expected to earn 92.1 million reais in the
quarter, according to the average estimate of five analysts
polled by Reuters.
Still, the figure represented a 2.75 percent drop from the
145 million reais earned in the second quarter a year ago.
MRV, like many of its Brazilian rivals, has revamped
management processes and cut costs over the past two years
following an overly aggressive and poorly handled expansion. The
company continues to deal with cost overruns from older
projects, though it said in Wednesday's filing that projects
launched at the end of last year and later would be more
profitable when accounted for in coming quarters.
MRV saw gross margins decline in the quarter to 26.6 percent
from 28.7 percent a year earlier. Some analysts expect further
pressure on margins, as the company may face difficulty passing
along inflation-adjusted prices to low-income homebuyers
struggling with weaker personal finances as Brazil's economy
slows.
While gross sales rose 26.2 percent in the second quarter
from the first, cancellations rose just as fast. The ratio of
cancellations to gross sales stood at 21.3 percent in the second
quarter, nearly unchanged from the previous three months.
"I don't expect a change in cancellation levels on a
percentage basis in the coming two quarters," Chief Financial
Officer Leonardo Correa told Reuters on Wednesday.
MRV said in the filing that it would continue its focus on
improving the credit profile of its clients, most of whom are
low-income Brazilians, to cut down on sales cancellations in the
future.
MRV's return on equity fell to 12.7 percent in the second
quarter from 13.1 percent in the previous three months and 19.7
percent a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
9.7 percent from a year earlier to 186 million reais, though it
beat the average estimate of 136.8 million reais in the Reuters
survey.
MRV's net debt-to-shareholder-equity ratio rose to 39.3
percent from 38.3 percent in the previous quarter. The company
generated 116 million reais in cash in the second quarter, which
Correa said will be used in the firm's share buyback program and
to reduce debt levels.