SAO PAULO, July 10 MRV Engenharia, Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, is unfazed by a potential economic slowdown and optimistic that upcoming changes to the federal government's subsidized housing program will help support growth, co-Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Fischer told Reuters on Thursday.

Fischer also said the company's debt ratio should remain at current levels, around 30 percent of shareholder equity, and that sales were "good" in the second quarter. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Marguerita Choy)