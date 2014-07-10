BRIEF-Barclays CEO Jes Staley says did not offer resignation over whistleblower treatment
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says "I made a mistake" over treatment of whistleblower
SAO PAULO, July 10 MRV Engenharia, Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, is unfazed by a potential economic slowdown and optimistic that upcoming changes to the federal government's subsidized housing program will help support growth, co-Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Fischer told Reuters on Thursday.
Fischer also said the company's debt ratio should remain at current levels, around 30 percent of shareholder equity, and that sales were "good" in the second quarter. (Reporting by Asher Levine and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Barclays CEO Jes Staley says "I made a mistake" over treatment of whistleblower
STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedish central bank said on Friday it opposed a government proposal to reduce the foreign exchange reserve because it might not have sufficient buffers to deal with a future financial crisis.