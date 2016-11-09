SAO PAULO Nov 9 MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, posted a third-quarter profit on Wednesday roughly in line with estimates after net sales rose to the highest level this year.

Belo Horizonte-based MRV said in a securities filing that net income rose 5 percent from a year earlier to 150 million reais ($46.4 million) in the quarter. The company was expected to post a quarterly profit of 153.5 million reais, according to the average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes)