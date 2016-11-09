(Recasts with CEO interview)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Nov 9 MRV Engenharia e Participações
SA will keep investing in land to take advantage of Brazil's
growing housing deficit, said Co-chief Executive Officer Rafael
Menin on Wednesday after the low-income homebuilder posted
quarterly profit in line with estimates.
Belo Horizonte-based MRV intends to buy land in
about 22 Brazilian cities where its landbanks are not big enough
to meet demand, Menin said. Brazil's largest low-income
homebuilder will spend about 290 million reais ($90.1 million)
buying land this year and will invest about the same in 2017, he
said in an interview regarding third-quarter results.
"New families are formed at a faster pace than the market's
capacity to build and finance new homes," Menin said, citing
data provided by the government's statistic bureau IBGE.
The focus will be on developing projects in capital cities,
Menin added, as the company repositions itself after aggressive
growth in the Brazilian interior.
MRV's plans to keep buying land show the company is counting
on the government keeping up subsidized mortgages for low-income
buyers through the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program.
The company expects demand for new homes to remain strong as
Brazil's housing deficit grows by 777,000 units per year,
according to government data cited by MRV in a Wednesday
securities filing.
MRV said in a securities filing that net income rose 5
percent from a year earlier to 150 million reais ($46.4 million)
in the third quarter. The company was expected to post a
quarterly profit of 153.5 million reais, according to the
average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Net sales rose to about 1 billion reais, a 19 percent
increase from the same quarter last year, as the company was
able to keep a lid on sales cancellations, which have been
hurting homebuilders amid Brazil's prolonged recession.
The rate of contract cancellations was stable from the prior
quarter at 23 percent of gross sales and almost 10 percentage
points lower than in the same period a year ago.
Still, gross launches fell 26.1 percent to 5,505 units last
quarter as a bank sector strike in September affected the
company's ability to access credit lines to finance and launch
new developments, Menin said.
After 15 consecutive quarters generating cash and given
improvements in the economic outlook, MRV will push a more
"aggressive" dividend policy in the coming months, Menin said.
As result, MRV plans to distribute an extraordinary dividend of
150 million reais in the first quarter of 2017.
($1 = 3.2173 reais)
