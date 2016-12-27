SAO PAULO Dec 27 MRV Engenharia SA, Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, has received a building permit for the second phase of its Grand Reserva Paulista project, according to a statement released late on Monday.

Belo Horizonte-based MRV said the project for 7,296 units has a potential sales value of 1.6 billion reais ($488 million) and is located in the town of Pirituba in São Paulo state.

($1 = 3.2760 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by David Clarke)